Johansson picked up a pair of assists Thursday, as the Bruins defeated Columbus 3-2 in overtime in Game 1 of the best-of-seven series.

Johansson drew primary assists on both of Charlie Coyle's goals and now has three points (a goal and two assists) in six postseason games. He also featured heavily on Boston's power play in the win, logging 5:29 of PP time, his third-highest TOI of 2018-19.