Bruins' Marcus Johansson: Makes early statement
Johansson scored on the power play and also recorded an even-strength assist in a 5-2 win over Carolina in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday.
After drawing the lone assist on Boston's opening goal, Johansson found the back of the net on a Bruins' power play early in the third period. With two more points to his name, Johansson is sitting at three goals and four assists through 12 playoff games.
