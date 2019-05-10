Johansson scored on the power play and also recorded an even-strength assist in a 5-2 win over Carolina in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday.

After drawing the lone assist on Boston's opening goal, Johansson found the back of the net on a Bruins' power play early in the third period. With two more points to his name, Johansson is sitting at three goals and four assists through 12 playoff games.