Johansson scored on the power play and also recorded an even-strength assist in a 5-2 win over Carolina in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday.

After drawing the lone assist on Boston's opening goal, Johansson found the back of the net on a Bruins' power play early in the third period. With two more points to his name, Johansson is sitting at three goals and four assists through 12 playoff games.

More News
Our Latest Stories