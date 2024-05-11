Lohrei registered an even-strength assist in Friday's 6-2 loss to Florida.

Lohrei had the primary helper on a Jake DeBrusk goal in the third period that cut Florida's lead to two. The 23-year-old Louisiana native also added one shot, one hit and one block in 20:13 of ice time. The young blueliner is making a name for himself this postseason, as Lohrei is up to one goal and three assists in eight games to go along with a plus-2 rating. Lohrei's next chance to help Boston's offensive production will come Sunday in Game 4.