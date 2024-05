Lohrei scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, went plus-2, logged four hits and blocked two shots in Monday's 5-1 win over the Panthers in Game 1.

Lohrei's top-shelf tally in the second period stood as the game-winner, and he also assisted on a Justin Brazeau goal in the third. The goal was Lohrei's first career playoff tally. He has three points, nine shots on net, eight hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating over six postseason appearances while filling a bottom-four role.