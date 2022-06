Reilly underwent ankle surgery Friday and is expected to miss the next three months.

Of the three Bruins blueliners to undergo surgery Friday, including Charlie McAvoy and Matt Grzelcyk, Reilly is the only one that's currently projected to be ready before the 2022-23 campaign begins. He averaged 18:56 of ice time with 17 points in 70 games this season before he was held scoreless through five playoff appearances. As of now, the 28-year-old should be ready to return sometime around training camp.