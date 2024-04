Reilly logged an assist in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Predators.

Reilly has two helpers over his last five contests. The 30-year-old continues to see steady bottom-four usage, and he's provided decent offense in that role for the Islanders. He's at 20 points, 118 shots on net, 55 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 56 appearances this season between the Islanders and the Panthers.