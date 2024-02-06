Reilly notched an assist and four shots on goal in Mondays' 3-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Reilly's playing time slipped in late January, as he was scratched for three of the Islanders' last five games before the All-Star break. With Adam Pelech healthy after an injury scare before the break, Reilly was on the third pairing and will likely have to fend off Samuel Bolduc and Sebastian Aho for playing time. Reilly has 10 points, 66 shots on net, 25 hits, 28 blocked shots and a minus-10 rating through 29 appearances between the Islanders and the Panthers this season.