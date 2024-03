Reilly notched an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Ducks.

The helper was Reilly's third over the last six games. He continues to provide solid depth offense from a third-pairing role. The defenseman is up to 16 points over 40 contests with the Islanders after opening the year scoreless in two outings for the Panthers. Reilly also has 39 hits, 41 blocked shots, 88 shots on net and a minus-2 rating.