Reilly logged an assist, three hits and three blocked shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Lightning.

Reilly has a helper in each of the last two contests. It appears Reilly is gaining traction to stay in the lineup under new head coach Patrick Roy -- the 30-year-old blueliner has been in the lineup for four of the Islanders' six games since Roy took over. Reilly has 11 points, 66 shots on net, 28 hits, 31 blocked shots and a minus-9 rating through 30 outings between the Islanders and the Panthers this season, so he's unlikely to have much utility in fantasy.