Reilly scored a goal on a team-high six shots in Thursday's 5-1 victory over Arizona.

Reilly extended the Islanders' lead to 2-0 midway through the first period, firing a wrist shot over the blocker of Connor Ingram. It's Reilly's third goal of the season and his first point in five games. Overall, the 30-year-old blueliner has eight points (three goals, five assists) through 18 games with the Islanders, as he continues to see time on the third pairing and second power-play unit with both Ryan Pulock (lower body) and Adam Pelech (upper body) on long-term IR.