Bergeron missed Monday's practice session for undisclosed reasons.

Even if it was just a maintenance day for Bergeron, the team won't be able to offer much in terms of news. Fantasy players will have to wait and see if the elite center gets back on the ice ahead of Wednesday's round-robin clash with Tampa Bay. If the Quebec native does miss any game action, it would likely fall to David Krejci to take his spot on the first line with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.