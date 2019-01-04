Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Another multi-point performance
Bergeron notched a pair of assists in Boston's 6-4 win over Calgary on Thursday.
Bergeron has back-to-back multi-point games, coming off his goal and assist showing in the Winter Classic. The two assists versus Calgary give him 13 goals and 35 points in 25 games. Playing in just his sixth game since missing 16 contests with a rib injury, No. 37 has not missed a beat.
