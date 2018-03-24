Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Game-time decision Sunday

Coach Bruce Cassidy relayed that Bergeron (foot) will skate with the team Sunday morning and will be a game-time decision for the evening's matchup against the Wild, NHL.com reports.

Bergeron's activation from injured reserve would precede his return to the lineup, so owners holding the veteran pivot should keep an eye out for word on that during the day Sunday. If he ultimately dresses for the Bruins, it would break a string of 13 consecutive games missed due to the foot fracture. Bergeron should resume his duties centering the top line and should also rejoin the top power-play unit upon his return.