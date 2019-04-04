Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Good to go

Bergeron (foot) will play Thursday night against the Wild.

With the playoffs looming, the Bruins are resting some regulars, including Brad Marchand, so Bergeron is temporarily slated to work on a line with Jake DeBrusk and David Pastrnak. His inclusion in the team's Thursday lineup confirms that a blocked shot to his foot Tuesday did not lead to any lingering concerns for the stellar two-way center.

More News
Our Latest Stories