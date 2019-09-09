Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Hopes to be ready for Opening Night

Bergeron underwent a PRP injection for his injured groin in July and is hoping he'll be ready for the Bruins' Oct. 3 regular-season opener against Dallas, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

The PRP injection is designed to help accelerate the healing process, but Bergeron's groin is apparently still bugging him, which is obviously disconcerting with Opening Night less than a month away. For now it seems like the 34-year-old pivot is still on track to suit up against the Stars, but his situation is definitely one worth monitoring, as groin injuries often linger if they're not allowed to heal fully. It wouldn't be surprising to see Bergeron miss the entirety of Boston's preseason schedule.