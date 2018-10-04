Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Makes appearance in opener
Bergeron (back) went minus-2 over 15:23 of ice time in Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Capitals to open the season.
This had to be an unsettling outcome for a guy who prides himself on being one of the best two-way players in the business. Of course, it was a total team collapse, and there actually wasn't a single Boston skater that posted worse than a minus-2 rating in this one. More importantly for Bergeron, he won 80 percent of his faceoffs (16 for 20) and didn't seem bothered by his back injury from the preseason.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: In line to play Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Looks good to go for opener•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Sheds non-contact jersey•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Expected to be ready for season opener•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Dons no-contact shirt in practice•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Preparing for Opening Night•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...