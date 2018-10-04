Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Makes appearance in opener

Bergeron (back) went minus-2 over 15:23 of ice time in Wednesday's 7-0 loss to the Capitals to open the season.

This had to be an unsettling outcome for a guy who prides himself on being one of the best two-way players in the business. Of course, it was a total team collapse, and there actually wasn't a single Boston skater that posted worse than a minus-2 rating in this one. More importantly for Bergeron, he won 80 percent of his faceoffs (16 for 20) and didn't seem bothered by his back injury from the preseason.

