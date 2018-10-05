Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Posts pair of points

Bergeron recorded a short-handed goal and an assist in a 4-0 victory over the Sabres on Thursday.

The short-handed score was also an empty netter. Although he didn't play particularly well Wednesday, his injured back didn't seem to bothering him in the season opener. That was again confirmed Thursday with his multi-point night. In just 64 games last season, Bergeron scored 30 goals and 63 points. He's going to be hard pressed to repeat those numbers even if healthy, but owners can expect another 60-plus point campaign from Bergeron.