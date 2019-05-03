Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Power-play machine

Bergeron finished with a pair of power-play goals in a 4-1 win over Columbus on Thursday.

Held without a point through the first three games, Bergeron broke out in a big way Thursday, scoring two goals, including the game-winner. The veteran also finished with the most ice time amongst Bruins forwards (21:49) and led his team with seven shots on goal.

