Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Sent back to Boston
Bergeron (upper body) will return to Boston to undergo further evaluation, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.
This news comes as a complete surprise, as several reports released Saturday afternoon indicated Bergeron would be a game-time decision for the evening's matchup with the Coyotes, but the star center will instead fly home to undergo further evaluation by the Bruins' training staff. A more definite timetable for Bergeron's return should be established in the coming days, but it appears as though he may be facing a long-term absence.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Game-time call Saturday•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Slowed by upper-body injury•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Three-point performance in win over Leafs•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Pots goal in blowout loss•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Tallies power-play assist•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Tallies three helpers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...