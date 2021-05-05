Bergeron scored a power-play goal on seven shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils on Saturday. He also dominated in the faceoff circle, going 18-8 (69.2 percent).

Bergeron won an offensive-zone faceoff early in the second period and finished the play with a turnaround wrister in the slot, pulling the Bruins even at 1-1. It was the 21st goal of the season for Bergeron, who has lit the lamp in each of his first three games to begin the month of May. The veteran center appears to be heating up just in time for the Stanley Cup Playoffs.