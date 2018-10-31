Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Tallies three helpers

Bergeron collected three assists and fired three shots on goal in Tuesday's 3-2 win over Carolina.

Bergeron has been unstoppable early on this season, racking up six goals and 17 points in just 12 games. The 33-year-old pivot will look to keep rolling in a tough matchup Saturday against the Predators.

