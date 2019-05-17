Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Three points in series clincher

Bergeron scored twice and picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-0 win over Carolina in Game 4.

Bergeron's first of two goals on the night came on a Boston power play. His second snipe came at even strength midway through the third period before Bergeron would pick up his third and final point of the evening, drawing an assist on Brad Marchand's empty-net goal. The veteran centre, as a result of Boston's sweep of Carolina, will now benefit from a much-needed rest.