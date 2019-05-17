Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Three points in series clincher
Bergeron scored twice and picked up an assist Thursday in a 4-0 win over Carolina in Game 4.
Bergeron's first of two goals on the night came on a Boston power play. His second snipe came at even strength midway through the third period before Bergeron would pick up his third and final point of the evening, drawing an assist on Brad Marchand's empty-net goal. The veteran centre, as a result of Boston's sweep of Carolina, will now benefit from a much-needed rest.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Power-play finisher•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Power-play machine•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Nabs assist in win•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Nets yet another power-play snipe•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Pots power-play goal in loss•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Practicing ahead of Game 1•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...