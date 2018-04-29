Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Too much for Bolts to contain
Bergeron scored twice and added an assist in Saturday's 6-2, Game 1 win over Tampa Bay in the Eastern Conference Second Round.
Big game Bergeron delivered again -- it's his second straight three-game outing. He has 11 points in seven games and his line has been outstanding. The trio of Bergeron, Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak had 11 points Saturday in Game 1. They started their series against the Leafs in exactly the same way.
