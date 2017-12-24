Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Two goals including winner

Bergeron scored two goals, including the winner, in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Red Wings.

Bergeron ripped a one-timer from the left hash mark on a beautiful cross-ice pass from Brad Marchand; his second went into an empty net. Bergeron has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his last 10 games and 24 points in 29 games. He's as good a fantasy play as any right now.