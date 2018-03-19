Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Without definitive timetable for return

Bergeron (foot) doesn't have a concrete timetable for his return, but could travel with Boston during its upcoming road trip.

While meeting with reporters Sunday, general manager Don Sweeney said that "We don't have a definitive timetable. Our doctors have set a hopeful time frame, but that's the healing process. He may join us on the trip here, but we're (going to) wait tomorrow and see where he's at." While it's unclear what the timetable the medical staff has set for Bergeron, the fact he might pack his bags and join the team is certainly good news. However, with Boston sitting in second in the Atlantic Division it's unlikely they return Bergeron before he regains full health with playoffs in mind, and more information should be released before Boston finishes its four game trip.