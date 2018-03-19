Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Without definitive timetable for return
Bergeron (foot) doesn't have a concrete timetable for his return, but could travel with Boston during its upcoming road trip.
While meeting with reporters Sunday, general manager Don Sweeney said that "We don't have a definitive timetable. Our doctors have set a hopeful time frame, but that's the healing process. He may join us on the trip here, but we're (going to) wait tomorrow and see where he's at." While it's unclear what the timetable the medical staff has set for Bergeron, the fact he might pack his bags and join the team is certainly good news. However, with Boston sitting in second in the Atlantic Division it's unlikely they return Bergeron before he regains full health with playoffs in mind, and more information should be released before Boston finishes its four game trip.
More News
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Remains off ice due to foot injury•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Out minimum two weeks with fractured foot•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: On ice for warmups•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Still in walking boot•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Sports walking boot after Saturday's game•
-
Bruins' Patrice Bergeron: Continues building Hart Trophy case•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...