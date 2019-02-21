Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Headed to AHL
The Bruins assigned Cehlarik (lower body) to AHL Providence on Wednesday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Cehlarik's demotion comes on the heels of an impressive performance from Karson Kuhlman, who notched his first career NHL goal Monday against San Jose. There's a decent chance he will rejoin the Bruins down the road, but for now he will focus on recovering to return for AHL Providence.
More News
-
Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Dealing with lower-body issue•
-
Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Pots one on power play•
-
Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: First career game-winning goal•
-
Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Back on second line•
-
Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Recalled from minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...