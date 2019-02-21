The Bruins assigned Cehlarik (lower body) to AHL Providence on Wednesday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Cehlarik's demotion comes on the heels of an impressive performance from Karson Kuhlman, who notched his first career NHL goal Monday against San Jose. There's a decent chance he will rejoin the Bruins down the road, but for now he will focus on recovering to return for AHL Providence.