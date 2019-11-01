Cehlarik was recalled from AHL Providence on Friday, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.

Cehlarik logged 12:05 of ice time in his only other appearance of the season for Boston. With the Bruins' forward ranks littered with injuries, Cehlarik may find his way back into the group Saturday. The 24-year-old winger has yet to click at the top level, but he does own 10 points -- six goals and four assists -- over seven games with Providence this season.