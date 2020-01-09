Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Continues strong play
Cehlarik has 22 points in 29 games for AHL Providence so far this season.
Since coming over to North America from the Swedish Hockey League in 2016, Cehlarik has scored 121 points in 166 games with AHL Providence. His play has earned him NHL time in each of his four seasons in North America, totaling five goals and 11 points in 40 games. Cehlarik is usually Boston's first choice if they need an emergency call-up, but he hasn't yet been able to solidify a spot on the NHL roster.
