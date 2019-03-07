Cehlarik figures to work on a line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk when the Bruins take on the Panthers on Thursday.

With Marcus Johansson out with a lung contusion, Cehlarik is in line to get a shot to re-connect with Krejci and DeBrusk, who have displayed strong on-ice chemistry of late. It's a nice opportunity for Cehlarik -- whose production has cooled off recently -- to get back on track and help provide the Bruins with some valuable complementary offense.