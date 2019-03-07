Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Likely to move up in lineup
Cehlarik figures to work on a line with David Krejci and Jake DeBrusk when the Bruins take on the Panthers on Thursday.
With Marcus Johansson out with a lung contusion, Cehlarik is in line to get a shot to re-connect with Krejci and DeBrusk, who have displayed strong on-ice chemistry of late. It's a nice opportunity for Cehlarik -- whose production has cooled off recently -- to get back on track and help provide the Bruins with some valuable complementary offense.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...