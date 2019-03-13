Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Sent to minors
Cehlarik has been sent to AHL Providence.
Cehlarik did not score a point over his last seven games with the big club, so he'll head back to the AHL, while fellow forward Paul Carey has been summoned to Boston in a corresponding move.
