Bruins' Peter Cehlarik: Two helpers in win to open China Games
Cehlarik provided a pair of first-period assists in a 4-3 shootout win over the Flames to open the 2018 O.R.G NHL China Games on Saturday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.
"He got going," Cassidy said of Cehlarik. "Early on, he had some body position issues. Guys were jumping by him on faceoffs. So he's got to dig in a little more so he's not chasing plays after that. Until his pace gets to the National League level, those are some of the little things he has to do well." The center position is a deep one for the NHL's Bruins, so it will be tough for Cehlarik to crack the Opening Night roster. However, at the very least, he should be a serviceable call-up option after registering 11 goals, 12 assists and a plus-7 rating with AHL Providence in 2017-18. The Slovakian skater has one goal and three assists over 17 games at the top level.
