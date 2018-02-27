Bruins' Tommy Wingels: Will play Tuesday following trade
Wingels will make his Bruins debut Tuesday night against the Hurricanes.
A versatile forward participating in his eighth NHL campaign, Wingels is set to join a line with the venerable David Backes and burgeoning second-year skater Danton Heinen on the third line. The Bruins count as Wingels' third team since the Sharks selected him in the sixth round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft; he's also been associated with the Senators and Blackhawks -- the team that flipped him for a 2019 fifth-rounder Monday. Wingels is primarily a checking specialist with penalty-killing acumen, therefore, the man with 138 points and 252 PIM over 430 career contests shouldn't command increased ownership in fantasy leagues, despite how he's now playing for a playoff contender.
