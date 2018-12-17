Bruins' Torey Krug: Pots goal in loss

Krug scored a goal and recorded four shots on net in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Buffalo.

Krug has just three goals on the year but they've all come in his last five outings. After missing the first 11 games of the season with an ankle injury, the Michigan native has 18 points in 22 contests. Despite the missed time, Krug is still on pace to reach the 50-point mark for the third straight season.