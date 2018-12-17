Bruins' Torey Krug: Pots goal in loss
Krug scored a goal and recorded four shots on net in Sunday's 4-2 loss to Buffalo.
Krug has just three goals on the year but they've all come in his last five outings. After missing the first 11 games of the season with an ankle injury, the Michigan native has 18 points in 22 contests. Despite the missed time, Krug is still on pace to reach the 50-point mark for the third straight season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...