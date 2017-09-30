Bruins' Torey Krug: Resumes skating

Krug (face) resumed skating after the Bruins' practice Saturday, Joe Haggerty of CSN New England reports, adding that the star defenseman was fitted with a "plastic protective helmet piece for his mouth."

This appears to be the first major step for Krug in his recovery from a fractured jaw, an injury stemming from his taking a puck to the grill in a preseason game against the Red Wings on Sept. 19. He was initially given a three-week timetable for his return, meaning he could only be forced out for a few games to start the new season.