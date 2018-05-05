Bruins' Torey Krug: Ruled out of Game 5

Krug (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's Game 5 against Tampa Bay, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic Boston reports.

This is a huge blow to Boston's chances of staving off elimination by picking up a road victory Sunday, as Krug has been one of the Bruins' best players this postseason, racking up three goals and 12 points in 11 contests. With Krug unavailable, Nick Holden or Paul Postma will likely be inserted into the lineup for a must-win Game 5.