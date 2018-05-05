Bruins' Torey Krug: Ruled out of Game 5
Krug (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Sunday's Game 5 against Tampa Bay, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic Boston reports.
This is a huge blow to Boston's chances of staving off elimination by picking up a road victory Sunday, as Krug has been one of the Bruins' best players this postseason, racking up three goals and 12 points in 11 contests. With Krug unavailable, Nick Holden or Paul Postma will likely be inserted into the lineup for a must-win Game 5.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...