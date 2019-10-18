Bruins' Torey Krug: Well-oiled machine on power play
Krug delivered two power-play assists Thursday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Tampa Bay.
So, five of Krug's six points have come with the man advantage. That type of ratio won't continue. But he runs one of the most potent power-play units in the league and Krug will continue to get plenty of points there. His 59-point career high could be in jeopardy this season.
