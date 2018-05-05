Bruins' Torey Krug: Will be reexamined Saturday
Krug's injury -- as sustained in Game 4 against the Lightning on Friday -- concerns his lower body and he'll be reevaluated Saturday morning, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Krug was helped off the ice by trainers and ended up in a wheelchair after he violently crashed feet first into the end boards during the third period. The Bruins can ill-afford to lose the playmaking defenseman, especially now that the team is down 3-1 in the series.
