Bruins' Zane McIntyre: Demoted to minors
McIntyre was sent back to AHL Providence on Tuesday.
McIntyre was called up to the big club to serve as Tuukka Rask's backup in the wake of Anton Khudobin's lower-body injury. The reassignment would seem to indicate that Khudobin is good to go, but if he isn't, then expect another recall for McIntyre ahead of Thursday's contest against the Golden Knights.
