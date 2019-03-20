Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Finds scoresheet twice in win
Shaw finished with two assists in a 3-1 win over the Flyers on Tuesday.
Shaw tallied his second helper of the evening on Max Domi's empty-net goal late in the third period, with his first assist coming earlier in the game, on Shea Weber's game-winning blast. The rugged forward needs just one more point to tie his career-best campaign from 2013-14. That year, Shaw, in 80 games, recorded 39 points. Assuming he plays all of the remaining games this season, Shaw will finish with 63 games played in 2018-19, making this year the best of his career from a point-per-game standpoint.
