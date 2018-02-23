Canadiens' Andrew Shaw: Takes contact Friday
Shaw (lower body) was cleared for contact Friday but will still sit out Saturday's game against the Lightning, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Shaw hasn't played since Jan. 13, so the Canadiens want him to absorb some hits and get his legs ready before reinserting him into the lineup. The 26-year-old forward is effective in a bottom-six role, accruing 10 goals and 19 points while averaging 16:09 of ice through 43 games. Keep an eye out for updates on his status before Monday's game against the Flyers.
