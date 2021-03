Chiarot underwent right hand surgery Monday and will miss 6-8 weeks.

Chiarot broke his hand in a fight against Canucks forward J.T. Miller last Wednesday. The 29-year-old blueliner is likely targeting an early April return at the earliest. Victor Mete drew into the lineup for the last two games as a result, and he figures to be the main beneficiary of Chiarot's absence. Chiarot recorded five points, 45 hits and 37 blocked shots before suffering this injury.