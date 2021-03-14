Chiarot (hand) has an appointment Monday, and surgery could be an option for his broken hand, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Chiarot broke his hand in a fight with the Canucks' J.T. Miller on Wednesday. If Chiarot needs surgery, he will miss 4-to-6 weeks while recovering. The Canadiens should provide an update after a course of treatment is set for the sidelined defenseman.