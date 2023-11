Primeau will tend the twine on the road against Detroit on Thursday.

Primeau will make just his second appearance of the season as the Habs continue to rotate through all three backstops. In his prior outing, the 24-year-old Michigan native gave up four goals on 33 shots (.879 save percentage) in a losing effort versus the Devils. Even if Primeau puts together a strong performance, he will likely continue to see limited opportunities as long as all three goalies remain on the roster.