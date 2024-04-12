Primeau is expected to start on the road against Ottawa on Saturday.

Primeau stopped 41 of 45 shots en route to a 5-2 loss to the Rangers on Sunday. He's 8-9-2 with a 2.91 GAA and a .910 save percentage across 21 contests this season. The Senators, who have scored just 1.88 goals per game over their past eight outings, figure to be a favorable matchup for Primeau.