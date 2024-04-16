Primeau will patrol the home crease Tuesday against Detroit, according to Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Primeau made 27 saves in a 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings on Nov. 9. He has posted a record of 8-9-3 this season with a 2.95 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 22 games played. Detroit sits ninth in the league this campaign with 3.35 goals per contest.