Primeau made 29 saves in a 7-4 loss to Tampa Bay on Thursday. He allowed six goals.

It was a game of men versus boys, and Primeau didn't really stand a chance against Tampa's top players. His last five games have been a tale of two netminders. He's 3-2-0, and in the three wins, Primeau has surrendered just two goals. In the two losses? Eleven goals against. Primeau is a tough activation in any matchup right now. The jury remains out on his future.