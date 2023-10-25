Primeau stopped 29 of 33 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

New Jersey's final goal was scored into an empty net. Primeau kept Montreal in the game early as he made his first start of the season, but the Devils' power play eventually took control as New Jersey pulled away in the third period. Jake Allen has started three games so far and Sam Montembeault has started two, and Primeau likely didn't do enough Tuesday to turn the Habs' crease into a true three-way timeshare. It'll likely take a trade or an injury to one of the goalies ahead of him in the pecking order for the 24-year-old Primeau to see consistent action.