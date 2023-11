Primeau is expected to start on the road against San Jose on Friday.

Primeau has a 1-2-0 record, 3.98 GAA and .885 save percentage in three contests this season. He surrendered six goals on 42 shots in a 6-5 loss to Vegas in his previous start last Thursday. The Sharks, who rank last offensively with 1.47 goals per game, are likely to give Primeau less trouble.