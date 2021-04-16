Primeau was added to Montreal's active roster Friday.
Carey Price is still sidelined with an upper-body injury, so Primeau will join the active roster and serve as Jake Allen's backup for Friday's game versus the Flames. The 21-year-old netminder has yet to see any NHL action this season.
