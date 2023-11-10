Primeau made 27 saves in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Red Wings.

Making just his second start of the season, Primeau probably wanted another crack at Detroit's tying goal in the third period -- a sharp-angle shot from J.T. Compher that caught the netminder slightly off the near post -- but Cole Caufield bailed him out in OT. It's Primeau's first win of 2023-24 and just the fourth in his NHL career over 23 appearances, but as long as Jake Allen and Sam Montembeault are healthy, work will be hard to come by for the Habs' No. 3 goalie.